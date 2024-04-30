South Goa constituency election 2024: Know polling date, candidates and more

Pallavi Shrinivas Dempo is standing from BJP, and Captain Viriato Fernandes is standing from the INC for the Lok Sabha 2024 elections.

Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to take place this year. The Election Commission of India released the final voting schedule and results for the South Goa Lok Sabha election on March 16.

The elections for the South Goa Lok Sabha seat, a crucial political event, are scheduled for May of this year. Phase 3 voting, a key moment in the electoral process, is set for May 7. The eagerly awaited results of the South Goa Lok Sabha constituency's 2024 elections will be made public on June 4.

Pallavi Shrinivas Dempo is standing from BJP, and Captain Viriato Fernandes is standing from the INC for the Lok Sabha 2024 elections.

One of Goa's two Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituencies is South Goa. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardinha of the INC won the South Goa constituency with 201561 votes, while Adv. Narendra Sawaikar of the BJP received 191806 votes. By a considerable margin of 9755, Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardinha emerged victorious.

Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, a candidate for the INC, lost to BJP candidate Adv. Narendra Keshav Sawaikar in the 2014 Lok Sabha election in South Goa by 32330 votes. Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco received 166446 votes, while Adv. Narendra Keshav Sawaikar received 198776.