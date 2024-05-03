Twitter
'Stop lying for...': Shubh Shagun producer Kundan Singh slams Krishna Mukherjee, Aly Goni's allegations of harassment

Shubh Shagun producer Kundan Singh said that Krishna Mukherjee and Aly Goni are misleading their fans, and he even mocked the latter saying, "Begaani shaadi mein Abdullah deewana."

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 03, 2024, 08:23 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Producer Kundan Singh has broken the silence on allegations of harassment made by his show Shubh Shagun actress Krishna Mukherjee. Kundan took his thoughts to social media and said that Krishna and Aly Goni are spreading a false narrative against him, and they're misleading their fans 

Kundan posted a reel on social media where he wrote, “I am writing this post to bring some important points to everyone’s notice, whoever has been following up the matter that Krishna Mukherjee spoke on Instagram about, have you all noticed how her statement has been changing every day, the first day she accused me of locking her and then the next day said that two other people locked her, the audience is being lied to every day, and I’ll give you a few examples of the lies being said as well, FIRSTLY Aly Goni in his video said that he could not help Krishna on the day she claims to be locked because the shooting happened in Madh Island, whereas in the FIR that krishna mukherjee filed on 22/10/2022, it is clearly mentioned by HER that her shooting happened in Goregaon East.”

He further wrote,  “SECONDLY if ever someone contacts me saying she has been locked somewhere, I won’t tell her that she is too far away and I can’t help. Instead, I would advise her to call the police and along with that I would call the police myself as well, so I do not understand how Aly Goni says that he could not help her due to the location being far away, Strange isn’t it? I would like to request people to stop lying just for the limelight, whatever the case is, it will be handled legally like I said before. So stop Misleading. Whatever I have been seeing for the past few days reminds me of just one phrase, Begaani Shaadi Mein Abdullah Deewana. Once again BEWARE OF LIES.”

Read: Krishna Mukherjee accuses Shubh Shagun producer of harassing, threatening her: ‘I was changing clothes when...'

Last week, Krishna alleged that she was harassed by Kundan on the sets of her Dangal TV show, Shubh Shagun. Krishna wrote a long note and claimed that she was locked inside her make-up room when she refused to shoot. The Ye Hai Mohabbatein actress went on to claim that her payment of five months has not been cleared yet. Krishna's post attracted support from the TV fraternity. Actor Aly Goni also slammed the producer and claimed that Kundan has yet to clear her pending payment of Rs 35 lakhs.

