Meet man who left job, failed in business, then built Rs 568000000000 company whose fortune changed after Salman Khan...

A pivotal moment in Sandeep's life came when his brand gained widespread recognition, propelled by its appearance in popular films like the Dabangg series and endorsements from Bollywood stars such as Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 02, 2024, 09:50 AM IST

Sandeep Engineer, the billionaire owner of India's largest pipes brand, has experienced a rollercoaster journey. Transitioning from a former pharmaceutical employee to a failed distributor of flavoured isabgol, Sandeep Engineer eventually reached the elite billionaires club in 2019 as the founder of Astral Pipes.

A pivotal moment in Sandeep's life came when his brand gained widespread recognition, propelled by its appearance in popular films like the Dabangg series and endorsements from Bollywood stars such as Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh. Despite his newfound billionaire status, Sandeep, then 57 years old, expressed to Forbes that becoming a billionaire was never his initial goal.

However, Sandeep's journey had humble beginnings in the 1980s when he, as a pharmaceutical employee in Ahmedabad. Despite lacking experience or a business background, his first venture as a distributor for flavoured isabgol faced a swift downfall, leaving him with significant losses.

The trajectory of Sandeep's career shifted when billionaire businessman Pankaj Patel took him under his wing and provided mentorship. Despite initial struggles in the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) business, Sandeep persevered. His breakthrough came with the discovery of CPVC pipes from the US, leading him to establish Astral Poly Technik in 1998.

After initial roadblocks, Sandeep's business flourished, especially in the early 2010s when, with the assistance of his sons Kairav and Saumya, he solidified Astral's presence as a household name. Collaborations with Salman Khan's blockbuster Dabangg and future brand endorsements further propelled Astral's success. By April 2023, Sandeep Engineer's net worth exceeded Rs 21,000 crore ($2.6 billion) and Astral Pipes now valued at Rs 56,800 crore.

