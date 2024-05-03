Meet man, who once washed utensils to earn Rs 18 per month, now runs Rs 300 crore company, his business is…

Jayaram Banan is the owner of Sagar Ratna which is a popular food chain across Delhi-NCR and North India.

Jayaram Banan's path to success was not without its challenges. From facing numerous obstacles to achieving the status of a millionaire, his journey is nothing short of inspirational.

While Jayaram who disrupted the market by selling dosas, is known as the 'Dosa King of the North'. The success of building this successful chain was not an easy one. Jayaram who hails from Udupi used to work in a Mumbai Cafeteria as a dishwasher where his salary was only Rs 18 per month.

In the year 1974, he moved to Delhi and started a new journey as a canteen manager. His dreams of owning a restaurant didn't come to reality until the year 1986 when he launched Sagar Ratna. The restaurant earned a humble Rs 408 on its first day, marking the beginning of this flourishing food empire.

What started as a humble eatery in a city quickly gained popularity, attracting a loyal customer base. The mouthwatering South Indian dishes served at Sagar Ratna soon became extremely popular, paving the way for its rapid expansion.

Jayaram Banan took his profitable restaurant venture to a global scale, setting up new locations in places like Canada, Singapore, and Bangkok. At present, the restaurant's annual turnover is over Rs 300 crore.

With over 100 restaurants worldwide, Sagar Ratna has transformed into a culinary powerhouse over the years. Its commitment to quality and taste has propelled its remarkable success.

