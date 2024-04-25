Katihar Bihar Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

The Election for Katihar Lok Sabha Constituency in Bihar, which is one of the 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, will be held this year.

Bihar's Katihar is one of the 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. The date of voting is April 26 (Phase 2). The district has a total of seven assemblies and six assembly constituencies fall under the Kathiar Lok Sabha constituency. The Katihar district is surrounded by Ganges, Mahananda, Kosi, Barandi, and Kari Kosi rivers.

The Katihar has always been known as the most discussed Lok Sabha constituency. Candidates who led the constituency from 1967 to 1977 such as Sitaram Kesari, the national president and senior leader of the Congress have represented Katihar.

The NCP candidate Tariq Anwar won this seat by receiving 431,292 votes in the 2014 elections. While BJP candidate Nikhil Kumar Chaudhary stood second with 316,552 votes.

In 2019, Dulal Chandra Goswami of the JD(U) got 559423 votes while 502220 votes were polled in favour of Tariq Anwar of the INC. Tariq Anwar lost by 57203 votes.