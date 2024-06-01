Twitter
Hyderabad Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll LIVE: Asaduddin Owaisi vs Madhavi Latha, who will win?

Sitting MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and BJP’s Madhavi Latha are the major candidates contesting from the Hyderabad seat.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Jun 01, 2024, 10:49 PM IST

The polling for Lok Sabha elections 2024 finally comes to an end with the voting in the seventh and final phase conducted today (June 1). Polling in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat was held in the fourth phase on May 13.

Sitting MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and BJP’s Madhavi Latha are the major candidates contesting from the Hyderabad seat.

In the 2019 general elections, AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi  won the Hyderabad seat, securing 517471 votes. Whereas, Dr. Bhagavanth Rao from the BJP was the runner-up who secured 235285 votes. 

According to India Today-Axis My India, this is the Exit Poll for Telangana:

NDA: 10-12

BRS: 0-1

Cong: 4-6

OTH: 0-1

The Hyderabad seat which has been a bastion of AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi is predicted to retain the seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The Congress is likely to win 4-6 seats and BJP-led NDA is expected to secure 10-12 seats.

