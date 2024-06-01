Rae Bareli Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll Live: Rahul Gandhi might defeat Dinesh Pratap, predicts News18 Mega Exit Poll

The voting for the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat took place on May 20 (Phase 5). The results of the elections will be declared on June 4

Rae Bareli is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. This time, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was in a straight fight against BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh.

According to News18 Mega Exit Poll, Rahul Gandhi is likely to win the Rae Bareli seat.