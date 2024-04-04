DC vs KKR Meet Angkrish Raghuvanshi A Rising Star For Kolkata Knight Riders | IPL 2024

Making his mark on the grand stage of the Indian Premier League, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, the emerging talent from Kolkata Knight Riders, showcased his prowess with an aggressive fifty against Delhi Capitals in his debut innings. Although Raghuvanshi's IPL journey began in the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, he didn't have the opportunity to bat at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, he seized the spotlight with his versatile stroke play all over the field, delivering a blistering fifty off just 25 balls at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.