Knives Out 3 titled Wake Up Dead Man, Daniel Craig returns as detective Benoit Blanc, film to be released in...

Daniel Craig returns as detective Benoit Blanc in the third instalment of Knives Out, and fans of the series can't keep calm.

Daniel Craig reunites with Rian Johnson for the third instalment of Knives Out, and the film's title has been officially announced. On Friday, Netflix revealed that the third instalment of the much-loved Knives Out franchise, directed by Rian, is all set to premiere in 2025. Benoit Blanc, the astute detective portrayed by Daniel Craig, returns to solve his most dangerous case yet.

The title reveal video starts with a narration that says "In the beginning, knives came out (Knives Out, 2019). They behold, glass shattered, (Glass Onion, 2022). Then we hear Daniel's voice, "But my most dangerous case yet. is about to be revealed," and then the title of the third part is revealed. Knives Out 3 promises fans yet another thrilling and intricate mystery to unravel, building on the success of its predecessors. With Johnson once again at the helm, audiences can expect sharp wit and unexpected twists at every corner.

As soon as the title of the film was announced, several fans of the franchise lauded the title reveal. A netizen wrote, "This is, so far, the best movie series Netflix has picked up to produce. The first movie was solid but made by a different company. Glass Onion was fun and didn’t turn to crap after Netflix got their hands on it. This could be a massive movie collection by the time they may wrap it up." Another netizen wrote, "I love Benoit Blanc and can't wait to see him in another mystery! I really think they should just start calling them "Benoit Blanc Mysteries" though. It's weird to have the title of the first movie appended to every single one that comes after!" One of the fans wrote, "A Knives Out Mystery should have been called "The Adventures Of Benoit Blanc."

