Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress, who gave first Rs 100-crore Tamil film; and it’s not Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara, Jyotika, or Trisha

'We aren't going anywhere': TikTok CEO vows to fight as President Biden signs potential ban into law

'Look between E and Y on your keyboard': All you need to know about new 'X' trend

Meet man who once sold tea with his father, cracked UPSC thrice without coaching, became IPS then IAS officer with AIR..

Meet man, once went into depression after 9 failed businesses, now owns Rs 140000 crore company, his net worth is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress, who gave first Rs 100-crore Tamil film; and it’s not Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara, Jyotika, or Trisha

'We aren't going anywhere': TikTok CEO vows to fight as President Biden signs potential ban into law

'Look between E and Y on your keyboard': All you need to know about new 'X' trend

Which is the biggest religion in Saudi Arabia after Islam?

10 beautiful images of space captured by NASA hubble telescope

10 magnesium-rich foods to control blood sugar

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Meet actress, who gave first Rs 100-crore Tamil film; and it’s not Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara, Jyotika, or Trisha

Meet actor, school dropout, who worked as mechanic, salesman, later became star; now earns over Rs 100 crore per film

This filmmaker earned Rs 150 as junior artiste, bunked college for work, now heads production house worth crores

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Meet actress, who gave first Rs 100-crore Tamil film; and it’s not Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara, Jyotika, or Trisha

This actress, who has worked with superstars like Rajinikanth, Ajay Devgn, and more, gave the first Rs 100-crore Tamil film.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 25, 2024, 07:55 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Shriya Saran's still (Image: Screengrab)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Tamil actresses like Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara, Trisha Krishnan, Keerthy Suresh, and more have time and again entertained the audience worldwide. However, none of them were the first ones to give Rs 100-crore hit to the industry. 

The actress who gave the first Rs 100-crore hit has given several blockbuster films and signed four films even before her debut film was released in theatres. She started her career in south cinema but has also impressed audiences with her performance in Bollywood films. She is none other than Shriya Saran

Shriya Saran made her acting debut with the Telugu movie Ishtam and then went on to star alongside superstars like Nagarjuna in Nuvve Nuvve, Chiranjeevi in Tagore, and Prabhas in Chatrapathi among others. Not only this, the actress also starred alongside Rajinikanth in several films. 

In fact, Rajinikanth and Shriya Saran were the first ones to give the Tamil industry its first Rs 100 crore film. Yes, Shriya Saran and Rajinikanth worked together in Sivaji: The Boss, which was a blockbuster and became the first Tamil film to gross over Rs 100 crore at the box office. 

Helmed by Shankar, Shriya Saran played the role of the girl whom Rajinikanth falls in love with. According to reports, the role was first offered to Aishwarya Rai, however, she rejected the role due to her busy schedule. The film was one of the most expensive films of that time and made Shriya Saran a star in the south Indian film industry. Reportedly made on a budget of Rs 60 crore, the film collected Rs 148 crore at the box office and started the Rs 100-crore club in the industry. 

Well, Shriya Saran has given a number of blockbusters like Santosham, Kanthaswamy, Drishyam, Arjun, Gopala Gopala and more. The actress is one of the leading actresses in south cinema and reportedly charges Rs 4 crore per film. According to reports, the actress has a whopping net worth of over Rs 75 crore. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

DC vs GT IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

RBI bars this bank from onboarding new customers, issuing fresh credit cards

Meet couple who started company with Ratan Tata's help, now earns...

MP Board Class 10, 12 results declared: Anushka Aggarwal tops class 10th exam, check details here

Meet man, who used to make mosquito nets at home, now owns Rs 1300 crore company, his net worth is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement