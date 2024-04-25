Meet actress, who gave first Rs 100-crore Tamil film; and it’s not Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara, Jyotika, or Trisha

This actress, who has worked with superstars like Rajinikanth, Ajay Devgn, and more, gave the first Rs 100-crore Tamil film.

Tamil actresses like Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara, Trisha Krishnan, Keerthy Suresh, and more have time and again entertained the audience worldwide. However, none of them were the first ones to give Rs 100-crore hit to the industry.

The actress who gave the first Rs 100-crore hit has given several blockbuster films and signed four films even before her debut film was released in theatres. She started her career in south cinema but has also impressed audiences with her performance in Bollywood films. She is none other than Shriya Saran.

Shriya Saran made her acting debut with the Telugu movie Ishtam and then went on to star alongside superstars like Nagarjuna in Nuvve Nuvve, Chiranjeevi in Tagore, and Prabhas in Chatrapathi among others. Not only this, the actress also starred alongside Rajinikanth in several films.

In fact, Rajinikanth and Shriya Saran were the first ones to give the Tamil industry its first Rs 100 crore film. Yes, Shriya Saran and Rajinikanth worked together in Sivaji: The Boss, which was a blockbuster and became the first Tamil film to gross over Rs 100 crore at the box office.

Helmed by Shankar, Shriya Saran played the role of the girl whom Rajinikanth falls in love with. According to reports, the role was first offered to Aishwarya Rai, however, she rejected the role due to her busy schedule. The film was one of the most expensive films of that time and made Shriya Saran a star in the south Indian film industry. Reportedly made on a budget of Rs 60 crore, the film collected Rs 148 crore at the box office and started the Rs 100-crore club in the industry.

Well, Shriya Saran has given a number of blockbusters like Santosham, Kanthaswamy, Drishyam, Arjun, Gopala Gopala and more. The actress is one of the leading actresses in south cinema and reportedly charges Rs 4 crore per film. According to reports, the actress has a whopping net worth of over Rs 75 crore.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.