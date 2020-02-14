'My love story with Andrei Koscheev is beautiful, magical': Shriya Saran recalls her first meet with husband

South actor Shriya Saran married Barcelona based Russian tennis player and entrepreneur Andrei Koscheev in a hush-hush ceremony in 2018. The actor has kept her private life away from media glare but she shares cute moments with husband on her Instagram page quite often. Shriya has been juggling between India and Spain owing to her professional commitments but she is enjoying her life to the fullest.

During a recent interaction with Bombay Times, when Shriya was asked meeting Andrei for the first time, she stated, "I’m not too comfortable going into the details, but yes, my love story with Andrei is beautiful and magical. We first met while I had gone diving in the Maldives. He didn’t even know who I was when we first met. It was only later that he found out I’m an actress. A few months after we met, he asked me, ‘Do you have a movie online?’ and I said, ‘Yes I do’. So then, he went ahead and watched it. That was sweet."

Shriya also shared the romantic thing her hubby did for her. The Drishyam actor replied, "One gesture of his that surprised me the most was when he once took me to St. Petersburg. I had shot for a song with Mahesh Babu there for Arjun (2004). He didn’t know about this — or so I thought. When I reached St. Petersburg, he picked me up in his car and he took me to all the places where I shot and he kept asking me, ‘Do you remember?’ And I was like, ‘No, I don’t remember anything’. And then he started laughing and said, ‘You shot at all these places’. I was stunned and asked him how he knew this, and he replied, ‘Because I saw it’. That was the cutest thing he had done."