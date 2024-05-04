Alia Bhatt’s biggest hit was rejected by Ranbir Kapoor, made debutant star, became first Bollywood film to…

Alia Bhatt's biggest hit earned a profit of Rs 175 crore and it's not Gangubai Kathiawadi, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani or Raazi.

Alia Bhatt is one of the star kids who has defied nepotism to become a successful actor. The actress has given several hits and has also been a part of the Oscar-winning film RRR. However, her biggest hit earned a profit of Rs 175 crore.

The film we are talking about was helmed by one of the most celebrated filmmakers in our country and showed the struggles of a rapper. Not only this, the film became first Bollywood film to be based on rappers. It is none other than Gully Boy.

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the musical drama, Gully Boy starred Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Raaz, Vijay Varma, Kalki Koechlin and Amruta Subhash along with others in key roles. Inspired by the lives of Indian street rappers DIVINE and Naezy, the film is a coming-of-age story about aspiring street rapper Murad Ahmed (Ranveer Singh), from the Dharavi slums of Mumbai.

The film marked the debut of Siddhant Chaturvedi and his performance was praised immensely by the critics as well as the audience, so much so, that he became a star after this. However, do you know he was not Zoya Akhtar’s first choice for the role?

Well yes, before Siddhant Chaturvedi, the role of MC Sher in the movie was reportedly offered to Ranbir Kapoor, who rejected the offer because he didn’t want to play a supporting role alongside Ranveer Singh.

Made in Rs 60 crore, the film was a massive hit at the box office and collected Rs 235 crore worldwide. The film earned a profit of Rs 175 crore making it Alia Bhatt’s biggest hit after Badrinath Ki Dulhani (Rs 161 crore profit), Raazi (Rs 158 crore profit), 2 States (Rs 123 crore profit)

Alia Bhatt’s performance as Safina was much loved by the audience and her dialogues like “mere boyfriend se gulu gulu karegi toh dhoptungi na usko” got popular. Not only this, the songs in the film like Apna Time Aayega became a huge hit. According to IMDb, it became the first Bollywood film to be based on rappers.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in the movie Jigra which is also co-produced by her and Karan Johar. Helmed by Vasan Bala, the film also stars Vedang Raina and is scheduled to release on September 27.

