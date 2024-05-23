This star, Miss India winner, worked with Aishwarya Rai, was blackmailed by married businessman, later found dead in...

Let's talk about a special star who captured the nation's heart when she represented India at the Femina Miss Universe in 1997.

The smiles we see often mask untold stories as it doesn't show the real struggles people face. Those who appear strongest might have gone through tough times and challenging pasts.

Today, let's talk about one such special star who captured the nation's heart when she represented India at the Femina Miss Universe in 1997. Unfortunately, she killed herself after her engagement was reportedly called off.

Nafisa Joseph

Nafisa Joseph, born on March 28, 1978, in Delhi, India, was a renowned model, TV host, and beauty pageant winner. Raised in Bangalore, Karnataka, she won the Femina Miss India Universe title in 1997 and was a finalist in the Miss Universe pageant held in Miami Beach the same year.

Career

She began her modeling career at 12 and was mentored by Prasad Bidapa. Joseph later became a prominent VJ for MTV India and hosted several shows, including, MTV House Full, for nearly five years.

She also had a guest appearance in Subhash Ghai film Taal starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Akshaye Khanna.

Was animal lover

Passionate about animal welfare, she actively campaigned for organizations like WSD, PETA, and PFA and wrote a weekly column for The Times of India. Tragically, she passed away on July 29, 2004, leaving behind a legacy of glamour, compassion, and advocacy.

Death

On July 29, 2004, Nafisa Joseph killed herself by hanging herself in her Versova flat. As per reports, she was scheduled to marry businessman Gautam Khanduja, however, Joseph was left shattered when she discovered Khanduja was still legally married despite claiming to be divorced for two years. Reports indicate that instead, he allegedly blackmailed her.

After Death

Khanduja reportedly refused to provide evidence or discuss his marital status. Her parents accused Khanduja of killing their daughter after her suicide and filed a police report against him, seeking his interrogation.

However, the trial against Khanduja was temporarily halted by the Bombay High Court until January 2006. Khanduja denied any responsibility for Joseph's death, citing a lack of evidence linking her suicide to their broken engagement.

Even when she is not in this world, her videos often go viral on social media. Her reply at the Femina Miss Universe still inspires us.