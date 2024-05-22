Lifestyle

Discover the latest mid range smartphone of 2024 under Rs 30000 on Amazon – power and style within reach

Unveil the ultimate blend of power and style with the latest midrange smartphone of 2024, available on Amazon for under Rs 30000. Packed with cutting-edge features and a sleek design, this smartphone is set to revolutionise your digital experience.

The priorities of daily life using products list include smartphones at the top. Gone are the times when we had to rely on heavy computers for our tasks; today is the day of handy technology, and that technology is smartphones. Everyone today holds a smartphone, but without a good set of specifications, it can sometimes seem worthless. With a good specification smartphone, one can perform day-to-day tasks with ease, without having issues of lagging, insufficient storage, or a bad camera. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G BUY NOW Display - 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display with 120Hz refresh rate

6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display with 120Hz refresh rate Processor - Octa Core (2.4GHz Quad A78 + 2GHz Quad A55 CPUs) Exynos 1380 processor with Mali-G68 MP5 GPU

Octa Core (2.4GHz Quad A78 + 2GHz Quad A55 CPUs) Exynos 1380 processor with Mali-G68 MP5 GPU RAM And Storage - 8GB RAM, 256GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

8GB RAM, 256GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card Android Version - Android 13 with Samsung One UI 5.1

Android 13 with Samsung One UI 5.1 Sim - Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) Rear Camera - 108 MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, OIS, 8MP ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, LED flash

108 MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, OIS, 8MP ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, LED flash Front Camera - 32 MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

32 MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture Fingerprint sensor - Side-mounted

Side-mounted Dimensions - ‎164.9 x 77.3 x 8.4‎mm; Weight: 199g

‎164.9 x 77.3 x 8.4‎mm; Weight: 199g Ports - USB Type-C audio, Bottom-ported speakers

USB Type-C audio, Bottom-ported speakers Connectivity - 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE,, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, USB Type-C 2.0,

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE,, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, USB Type-C 2.0, Battery - 6000mAh (typical) battery with support for 25W fast charging iQOO Z9 5G BUY NOW Performance - Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200 built on flagship grade TSMC 2nd Gen 4nm process with a clock speed of 2.8GHz

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200 built on flagship grade TSMC 2nd Gen 4nm process with a clock speed of 2.8GHz Camera - Experience Impressive camera shots with 50 MP Sony IMX882 OIS camera, 4K video recording with OIS, Super Night Mode, 2x Portrait Zoom, 50 MP UHD Mode

Experience Impressive camera shots with 50 MP Sony IMX882 OIS camera, 4K video recording with OIS, Super Night Mode, 2x Portrait Zoom, 50 MP UHD Mode Display - 16.9cm(6.67") 120Hz Full HD+ AMOLED Display with 1800 nits local peak brightness, Certified by SGS Eye Care Display, DT Star2-Plus Glass protection, HDR playback supported

16.9cm(6.67") 120Hz Full HD+ AMOLED Display with 1800 nits local peak brightness, Certified by SGS Eye Care Display, DT Star2-Plus Glass protection, HDR playback supported Battery - 5000mAh long-lasting battery with 44W FlashCharge

5000mAh long-lasting battery with 44W FlashCharge Features - 7.83mm Slim Design, Dual Stereo Speakers, IP54 Rated, Extended RAM up to 8GB, FunTouch OS 14 Powered by Android 14 Oneplus Nord CE 3 5G BUY NOW Camera - 50 MP Main Camera with Sony IMX890 (OIS supported), 8MP Ultrawide Camera with Sony IMX355 (FOV: 112 degree) and 2MP Macro lens; 16MP Front (Selfie) Camera

50 MP Main Camera with Sony IMX890 (OIS supported), 8MP Ultrawide Camera with Sony IMX355 (FOV: 112 degree) and 2MP Macro lens; 16MP Front (Selfie) Camera Camera Features - Ultra Steady Mode, Dual-view Video, HDR, Nightscape, Portrait Mode, Video Portrait, Pano, Macro, Slo-mo, Time-lapse, Text-scanner, Retouching, Filters, Google Lens, Extra HD, Pro Mode

Ultra Steady Mode, Dual-view Video, HDR, Nightscape, Portrait Mode, Video Portrait, Pano, Macro, Slo-mo, Time-lapse, Text-scanner, Retouching, Filters, Google Lens, Extra HD, Pro Mode Display - 6.7 Inches; 120 Hz AMOLED FHD+, Resolution: 2412 x 1080 pixels; HDR 10+, sRGB, 10-bit Colour Depth, 93.4% Screen to body ratio

6.7 Inches; 120 Hz AMOLED FHD+, Resolution: 2412 x 1080 pixels; HDR 10+, sRGB, 10-bit Colour Depth, 93.4% Screen to body ratio Operating System - OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13.1

OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13.1 RAM And Storage - 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage

8GB RAM, 128GB Storage Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G Mobile Platform POCO X6 Pro 5G BUY NOW Display - 1.5K 120Hz AMOLED Display with Dolby Vision, 68 billion+ colours, 1800 Nits Peak Brightness , In-Display Fingerprint, Screen to body ratio: 94.27%, Contrast: 5,000,000:1 , 68 billion+ colours ,

1.5K 120Hz AMOLED Display with Dolby Vision, 68 billion+ colours, 1800 Nits Peak Brightness , In-Display Fingerprint, Screen to body ratio: 94.27%, Contrast: 5,000,000:1 , 68 billion+ colours , Processor - MediaTek Dimensity D8300 Ultra, Process technology:4nm, Max clock speed: 3.35GHz, Up to 16GB RAM Including 8GB Virtual RAM, LPDDR5X+UFS4.0

MediaTek Dimensity D8300 Ultra, Process technology:4nm, Max clock speed: 3.35GHz, Up to 16GB RAM Including 8GB Virtual RAM, LPDDR5X+UFS4.0 Rear camera - 64 MP OIS Triple Rear camera with 2X In-Sensor zoom

64 MP OIS Triple Rear camera with 2X In-Sensor zoom Battery - 5000 mAh and 67W charger in-box

5000 mAh and 67W charger in-box Android version - Android 14, Hyper OS Redmi Note 13 Pro BUY NOW Display - 6.67 Inches; 120 Hz AMOLED 1.5K Display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus; Resolution: 2712 x 1220 Pixels; Dolby Vision, 68.7billion colours, 1800 nits Peak Brightness

6.67 Inches; 120 Hz AMOLED 1.5K Display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus; Resolution: 2712 x 1220 Pixels; Dolby Vision, 68.7billion colours, 1800 nits Peak Brightness Processor - Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Mobile Platform - Octa-core Processor (Based on 4nm Architecture) ; Up to 2.4 GHz;

Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Mobile Platform - Octa-core Processor (Based on 4nm Architecture) ; Up to 2.4 GHz; Camera - 200MP Main Camera with Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor (OIS + EIS supported), 8MP Ultrawide and 2MP Macro | 16MP Front (Selfie) Camera; 7P lens

200MP Main Camera with Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor (OIS + EIS supported), 8MP Ultrawide and 2MP Macro | 16MP Front (Selfie) Camera; 7P lens Battery & Charging - 67W TurboCharge Fast-charging with 5100 mAh large battery | 67W Adapter In-box and Type-C Connectivity

67W TurboCharge Fast-charging with 5100 mAh large battery | 67W Adapter In-box and Type-C Connectivity Memory, Storage & SIM - 8GB RAM | 128GB Storage | Dual SIM (nano+nano)

