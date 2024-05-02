Meet actor who bought his school, demolished it to take revenge from teachers who beat him, faced backlash when...

A Turkish actor Caglar Ertugrul bought his school and demolished the building to take revenge from teachers.

We always have good and bad memories of the places, sometimes these memories stay with us. A recent incident is an example of the same. Will you believe if we tell you that an actor has demolished his school building to take revenge from the teachers who used to beat him?

Well, yes! A Turkish actor Caglar Ertugrul bought his school and demolished the building. He took to Instagram and shared photos of the place after demolishing the building. He penned, “My elementary school teachers always beat me up, so I took over the school completely and demolished them, I won't get them done instead, let it be like my deteriorating traumas, in this situation.”

In no time, the photos went viral on the internet and social media users started reacting to them. However, some of teh social media users slammed him for his act while others supported him. One of them wrote, “As a teacher, I couldn't make this post fit for you. I am one of those who believe that our main artists should take care of education and teachers should take care of artists. My respect for you as an artist is endless, but I think this didn't happen Mr. Çağlar. She even has a bad sense of humor. The experiences you and your teacher are different, but I destroyed the school and all, it was not nice.”

The second one said, “very intense memories happened there when 60 year old music teacher chased Caglar in yard with a flute in her hand.” The third one said, “The generation who got beat up when they on their elementary school are the generations who are successful and have high discipline and respect for the senior. It is butter but we must been grateful that we got educated differently.”

Another said, "I support that actually because I know how child trauma feels, I want to do the same to my high school as many teachers were mean and lame and were treating me like shit and I tried to end my life and a teacher called me that I am a failure and stupid because I was getting low marks at physics, now I am a university professor, that highschool had hurt me so much and i don't have good memories at it ."

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.