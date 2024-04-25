Meet superstar who was made to kiss 10 men during audition, feared being called 'difficult', net worth is..

Many actors and actresses have been a part of the film industry for many years and have been through some experiences that may come as a surprise for everyone else. Recently, Oscar-winning actor Anne Hathaway opened up about a strange practice that she faced early on in her career. Anne said that she finds it outdated and uncomfortable now. The actress said that during the 2000s, it was common for casting directors to ask actors to engage in "make-out" sessions with multiple co-stars to test their on-screen chemistry.

Anne Hathaway was quoted by E! News as saying, "It was considered normal to ask an actor to make out with other actors to test for chemistry, which is actually the worst way to do it. I was told, ‘We have 10 guys coming today and you’re cast. Aren’t you excited to make out with all of them?’ And I thought, ‘Is there something wrong with me?’ Because I wasn’t excited. I thought it sounded gross."

Anne Hathaway spoke about the discomfort she felt when she was expected to adhere to this practice but due to the fear of being labelled 'difficult', she complied. "It wasn't a power play," Anne clarified adding, "No one was trying to be awful or hurt me. It was just a very different time, and now we know better."

Anne Hathaway will now be seen in the film 'The Idea of You' which is slated for release on May 2 this year. The film, based on Robinne Lee's novel, is about a 40-year-old art gallery owner, Solene (played by Anne Hathaway), and Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the 24-year-old lead singer of a boy band.

Anne Hathaway is now Hollywood Royalty and a superstar in her own right. Her estimated net worth is $80 million (Rs 6,66,97,08,000), as of 2024.