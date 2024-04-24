Viral

Meet first Asian woman without arms to get driving licence, she is from...

Despite being born without arms due to a congenital disorder, Jilumol Mariet Thomas is an inspiration to the unbridled power of passion and determination.

Image Source: Instagram\jilumolmarietthomas

Despite being born without arms due to a congenital disorder, Jilumol Mariet Thomas is an inspiration to the unbridled power of passion and determination. Her unwavering spirit and persistent efforts finally paid off when she became the first Asian woman without arms to obtain a driver's licence. Jilumol Mariet Thomas was born on October 10, 1991, in Thodupuzha, Kerala. It was a difficult road for Jilumol to accomplish this amazing feat; she persistently petitioned the Kerala High Court after the RTO officials in Thodupuzha rejected her application. Her car was modified for accessibility with the assistance of the State Commission for Persons with Disabilities and a private company in Kochi. She then passed a difficult driving test and obtained her licence in 2023, which was given to her in person by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Palakkad. Jilumol's success story is proof of her bravery, tenacity, and ability to follow her dreams no matter what. Her accomplishment has inspired people all across the world and serves as proof that anyone can overcome any challenge if they have tenacity and an optimistic outlook.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.