Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man with Rs 948860 crore net worth, loses Rs 43000 crore in a day, here's why

The RIL stock closed 2.22% lower at Rs 2,868 apiece, as compared with Thursday's close at Rs 2,933.10 per share.

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in Asia with a real-time net worth of Rs 9,48,860 crore as of May 3. The Reliance chairman continues to grow his business empire in various fields. His Reliance Group has a presence in many sectors including retail and telecom. His Reliance Industries is the largest company in India with a market of Rs 19.43 lakh crore as of May 3. The company is known for its diverse businesses, which include petrochemicals, retail, and telecommunications. But do you know the shares of Reliance Industries Ltd. saw a significant drop on Friday, hitting a one-month low. Due to profit-booking and caution ahead of US non-farm payroll data, the loss reduced investor wealth by more than Rs 43,000 crore and pulled the benchmark indices, which erased gains to close lower.

Friday midday saw a decline in India's key stock indices, with the Nifty reaching a new all-time high and the Sensex 30 points below its peak.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is one of the biggest and most diversified business conglomerates in India, which has holdings in several industries including media, digital services, telecommunications, retail, petrochemicals, and energy. The late Dhirubhai Ambani began his career as a small trader and developed an empire that made him one of the richest men in the nation.

Akash, Isha, and Anant Ambani, the three children of Mukesh Ambani, are involved in a variety of RIL enterprises and initiatives. Akash and Isha serve as directors of Reliance Jio Infocomm, RIL's telecom company that is well-known for revolutionizing the Indian mobile market with its reasonably priced and fast data services.