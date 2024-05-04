School principal, teacher engage in physical altercation in Agra, video goes viral

Altercation erupts between a school principal and teacher in Agra after the teacher is reprimanded for arriving late.

A shocking incident unfolded at a primary school in Agra on May 3, as a video capturing a physical altercation between a school principal and a teacher quickly spread across the internet, igniting widespread outrage.

According to reports, the confrontation erupted when the principal confronted the teacher, identified as Gunja Chaudhary, for arriving late to school. What began as a verbal reprimand soon escalated into a heated argument, with Chaudhary alleging that the principal had also been consistently tardy for the past four days.

As tensions soared, the exchange turned physical, as depicted in the viral video. Both individuals resorted to using derogatory language and engaging in physical violence, much to the shock of onlookers.

Efforts by other staff members to diffuse the situation proved futile as the altercation persisted, resulting in Chaudhary tearing the principal's clothes and the principal retaliating by pulling Chaudhary's hair, causing injury to her eye.

The incident was promptly reported to the Sikandra police station, with both parties filing complaints against each other. However, formal charges have yet to be registered as authorities continue to investigate the matter.

Since surfacing online, the video has garnered significant attention, amassing over 200,000 views on various social media platforms, sparking discussions about the need for accountability and professionalism within educational institutions.