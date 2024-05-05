Twitter
This actor quit studies for films, worked with Shraddha, Katrina; gave only flops, Heeramandi revived career, made him..

Before winning the netizens as Tajdar Baloch in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, Taha Shah was seen in Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif's disaster Baar Baar Dekho

Simran Singh

Updated : May 05, 2024, 06:51 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Taha Shah
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series Heeramandi may have got mixed responses from critics and fans for its storytelling or inaccuracies. But the performance of one artiste from this ensemble cast is receiving from everywhere. This actor manifested fame in the glamour world, and to achieve this stage, he even dropped out of his studies. After struggling for years, Taha Shah Badussha has become a scene-stealer and a talent to watch out for. 

Taha Shah's family background

Born on 19 November 1987, Taha Shah Badussha (also known as Taaha Shah) hails from Abu Dhabi. Taha's father, Shah Sikkander Badusha, is an orthopaedic doctor with F.R.C.S. from Glasgow and Edinburgh. Saha's mother, Mahnaz Sikkander Badusha, with a M.Sc and MBA from Washington, D.C., was a biochemist and now an entrepreneur. Taha also has an elder brother, Abid, who is a Lead Civil engineer from the University of Toronto

When Taha Shah dropped out of studies

Till Class IV, Taha studied at Sherwood Academy, Abu Dhabi. Then he was shifted to Kodaikanal International School in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu, India. According to the reports, he started missing home, and his parents decided to bring him to Sharjah. Taha completed his schooling at the International School of Choueifat and Sharjah American International School. Following this, Taha enrolled at the American University of Sharjah for his undergraduate studies to pursue a Business Administration program. However, soon after a semester, he dropped out of the program and realised, it was not for him. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Taha's preparation for his big dream and how he survived financially 

After quitting studies, Taha spent his time practising weaponry on the beach as he began conceiving his dreams for the film industry. Meanwhile, Taha also achieved certifications for paragliding and scuba diving. As per the reports, Taha involved himself in several businesses such as human resource management, construction, real estate, and construction material supply.

Taha's big break in films and initial struggle

While managing businesses, Taha also tried his luck in modelling and took up assignments for the next three years. Soon, Taha moved to Mumbai and joined an acting School, where he met acting coach Naresh Panchal. Nine months after moving to Mumbai, he got his first film, Luv Ka The End, opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Despite the 2011 film being backed by YRF's Y-Films, it flopped. After Luv Ka The End, he was seen in Karan Johar's Gippy, Barkha, Ranchi Diaries and many more films. In 2016, Taha gained recognition by playing a supporting role in Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif-starrer  Baar Baar Dekho. Taha Shah has also made a Hollywood debut with Draupadi Unleashed (2020). 

How OTT carved Taha Shah's road to stardom 

In 2021, Taha Shah debuted in OTT with the series Bullets. In the same year, Taha was seen in Ekta Kapoor's show Bekaboo 2. Next year, the actor gained praise for playing Murad in the epic series Taj: Divided by Blood. In SLB's Heeramandi, Taha's role as Tajdar Baloch in the eight-episode series has been widely appreciated and he's also been called internet's new crush. Heeramandi has strengthened Taha's filmography and has earned a fan following for a lifetime.

