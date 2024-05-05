Before Munna Bhai MBBS, 3 Idiots, Shah Rukh Khan rejected this Vidhu Vinod Chopra film, filmmaker says 'he wasn't...'

Not Anil Kapoor, but Shah Rukh Khan was the first choice of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 1942: A Love Story.

Shah Rukh Khan has never worked with Vidhu Vinod Chopra in his 36-year-long career till now. But do you know the two had almost come close to working together, but circumstances weren’t in their favour? No, we're not talking about Munna Bhai MBBS or 3 Idiots. Before these two films, SRK was approached to lead a film directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Recently, 12th Fail director Vidhu Vinod Chopra revealed that Shah Rukh Khan was first offered the role in 1942: A Love Story. He was speaking at the Kellogg School of Management. The role was eventually portrayed by Anil Kapoor, and the leading lady was Manisha Koirala.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra said, “Shah Rukh had a history with me. When I was making 1942: A Love Story, I'd seen his work. Renu (Saluja, his then-wife) had edited a film called ‘Maya Memsaab’. He had a small role. So, I offered him the role. I was the first person to offer him a role. He wasn't a star then.”

Talking about wanting to work with SRK, Vidhu said he had also offered Shah Rukh Khan the lead role in Munnabhai MBBS, but the actor had to opt out of it due to surgery. “I told him to go; take six months, one year, whatever. But when you come back, my film is the first one you're doing. Due to complications, he didn't make the film. So I said Sanjay Dutt is the right choice for this,” said Vidhu, whose recent release 12th Fail hit silver jubilee in theatres recently. Vidhu further said that he had offered Aamir Khan’s Rancho role to SRK first in director Hirani’s blockbuster movie 3 Idiots, but the actor was unable to do it.

Last year, Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's first collaboration, Dunki was released in cinemas on December 23, 2023. The film garnered mixed reviews and it grossed Rs 474 crores worldwide.

(With inputs from IANS)