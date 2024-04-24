Meet India cricketer who wanted to be IPS officer, got entry in IPL by luck, now earns more than CSK star Dhoni, he is..

Let us tell you that Sanju Samson's father was a police constable at Delhi Police. Like his father, Sanju Samson also dreamed of becoming a police officer but his father wanted him to become a cricketer.

Under the captaincy of Sanju Samson, the Rajasthan Royals IPL team is doing wonders this season. Rajasthan Royals have only lost one match in the tournament so far and are currently at the top of the points table with 12 points to their name. Sanju Samson has been an integral part of the part of the team for the longest time. He made his Premier League debut in 2013 for Rajasthan Royals.

It is interesting to note that Sanju Samson gets a salary of Rs 14 crore for one season from Rajasthan Royals. On the other hand, former Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is given Rs 12 crore for one season which means Sanju Samson's IPL salary is more than that of MS Dhoni.

Sanju Samson, an Indian cricketer to be reckoned with, had once said in an interview that he wanted to become an IPS officer. Let us tell you that Sanju Samson's father was a police constable at Delhi Police. Like his father, Sanju Samson also dreamed of becoming a police officer but his father wanted him to become a cricketer.

When Sanju Samson could not make it into the Delhi U-13 team for the Dhruv Pandove Trophy, his father took voluntary retirement from the Delhi police force and moved to Kerala, where both Sanju Samson and his brother continued their cricketing careers.

Sanju Samson, despite dreaming of becoming an IPS officer, gradually developed an undying interest in the game of cricket. As for IPL, Sanju Samson made his debut in 2013. In the year 2014, Sanju Samson was retained by Rajasthan Royals by paying Rs 4 crore. At that time, he was only 19 years old. Sanju Samson became a millionaire at the age of 19.

Sanju Samson is a right-handed wicket-keeper-batsman. He was the vice-captain of the Indian U-19 team for the 2014 Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

Sanju Samson made his India debut in the 2015 T20 international away against Zimbabwe and his ODI debut in 2021 against Sri Lanka.

READ | Meet woman who lost job, got divorced, Rs 36 lakh debt left her penniless, now travels in private jet, net worth is..