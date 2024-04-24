Meet woman who lost job, got divorced, Rs 36 lakh debt left her penniless, now travels in private jet, net worth is..

Lisa Johnson lived in a single-parent household with her father. Unfortunately, her childhood was also spent getting bullied and in poverty. She was bullied for being poor and used to wear second-hand clothes.

It is often said that when adverse circumstances arise, people either make the most of it or are beaten down by their situation. While some people give up and wallow in their sorrows, others get back up again and strive to succeed. Today, we will tell you about one such woman who never stopped working hard despite adverse circumstances. The woman we are talking about is Lisa Johnson, a resident of Bedfordshire, England. Lisa Johnson's marriage broke down and she lost her job simultaneously. Despite such trying times, this, mother of twins did not give up and strived to survive. She got a loan of Rs 36 lakh, but in the next 7 years, she not only paid off the loan but also built a net worth of an estimated Rs 165 crore. She also rides in a private plane now.

Lisa Johnson lived in a single-parent household with her father. Unfortunately, her childhood was also spent getting bullied and in poverty. She was bullied for being poor and used to wear second-hand clothes. Lisa Johnson dropped out of school because of the constant bullying and stress. She then started working as an administrative assistant in an office. When she saved some money, Lisa Johnson continued her studies and obtained a law degree at the age of 27. While working in Canary Wharf, London, she was earning approximately Rs 62 lakh annually. It was during this time that Lisa Johnson had twin children but her marriage, unfortunately, did not last for long. To bring up her children, Lisa Johnson had to quit her job and take work nearby which paid only Rs 20 lakh.

To take care of the children, Lisa Johnson took a low-paying job, but the expenses kept increasing. This led to her incurring a debt of Rs 36 lakh. Lisa Johnson, instead of giving up, decided to leave her job and start her own business. To learn something that could give a direction to her life, Lisa Johnson went to the library and picked up a book related to business ideas. Whatever she learned from the book, she began teaching others.

Since 2017, Lisa has helped over 50,000 budding entrepreneurs through her One Too Many course and the Race to Recurring Revenue Challenge. Some of them have now become millionaires themselves.

Lisa recovered from poverty and wrote a new chapter of success. She not only paid off her debts but also became the owner of crores of rupees. In the last 7 years, she has created wealth worth Rs 165 crores. She claimed that she had earned Rs 10 crore in one go within 1 hour.

Business strategist Lisa not only makes money from her business product launches, but she is also the host of a podcast ‘Making Money Online’.

Lisa Johnson also teaches other people the tricks of earning money. "It’s quite unsexy. Doing the unsexy stuff day to day to day to get where you want to be. There is no such thing as an overnight success," she says.