Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet India cricketer who wanted to be IPS officer, got entry in IPL by luck, now earns more than CSK star Dhoni, he is..

Woman falls into volcano while posing for photos, details here

Meet actor, who was thrown out of house, called rapist, mocked by relatives, insulted publicly, later became India's...

Meet woman who lost job, got divorced, Rs 36 lakh debt left her penniless, now travels in private jet, net worth is..

Meet Isha Ambani's lesser-known relative who owns Rs 6368 crore business, Mukesh Ambani is his...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet India cricketer who wanted to be IPS officer, got entry in IPL by luck, now earns more than CSK star Dhoni, he is..

Woman falls into volcano while posing for photos, details here

Meet actor, who was thrown out of house, called rapist, mocked by relatives, insulted publicly, later became India's...

6 ways stress affects your health

10 Tamil actors with most Rs 100-crore movies

7 reason why staying in AC for too long is harmful

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Hema Malini reveals Dharmendra was against her political career: ‘He told me…’

Meet diva sister of Bollywood star, who served as lieutenant in Indian Army; she is now working as...

Meet actor, who worked as background dancer, once had only Rs 20 in pocket; now earns Rs 10 crore per film, is worth...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman who lost job, got divorced, Rs 36 lakh debt left her penniless, now travels in private jet, net worth is..

Lisa Johnson lived in a single-parent household with her father. Unfortunately, her childhood was also spent getting bullied and in poverty. She was bullied for being poor and used to wear second-hand clothes.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 24, 2024, 10:45 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It is often said that when adverse circumstances arise, people either make the most of it or are beaten down by their situation. While some people give up and wallow in their sorrows, others get back up again and strive to succeed. Today, we will tell you about one such woman who never stopped working hard despite adverse circumstances. The woman we are talking about is Lisa Johnson, a resident of Bedfordshire, England. Lisa Johnson's marriage broke down and she lost her job simultaneously. Despite such trying times, this, mother of twins did not give up and strived to survive. She got a loan of Rs 36 lakh, but in the next 7 years, she not only paid off the loan but also built a net worth of an estimated Rs 165 crore. She also rides in a private plane now.

Lisa Johnson lived in a single-parent household with her father. Unfortunately, her childhood was also spent getting bullied and in poverty. She was bullied for being poor and used to wear second-hand clothes. Lisa Johnson dropped out of school because of the constant bullying and stress. She then started working as an administrative assistant in an office. When she saved some money, Lisa Johnson continued her studies and obtained a law degree at the age of 27. While working in Canary Wharf, London, she was earning approximately Rs 62 lakh annually. It was during this time that Lisa Johnson had twin children but her marriage, unfortunately, did not last for long. To bring up her children, Lisa Johnson had to quit her job and take work nearby which paid only Rs 20 lakh.

To take care of the children, Lisa Johnson took a low-paying job, but the expenses kept increasing. This led to her incurring a debt of Rs 36 lakh. Lisa Johnson, instead of giving up, decided to leave her job and start her own business. To learn something that could give a direction to her life, Lisa Johnson went to the library and picked up a book related to business ideas. Whatever she learned from the book, she began teaching others.  

Since 2017, Lisa has helped over 50,000 budding entrepreneurs through her One Too Many course and the Race to Recurring Revenue Challenge. Some of them have now become millionaires themselves.

Lisa recovered from poverty and wrote a new chapter of success. She not only paid off her debts but also became the owner of crores of rupees. In the last 7 years, she has created wealth worth Rs 165 crores. She claimed that she had earned Rs 10 crore in one go within 1 hour. 

Business strategist Lisa not only makes money from her business product launches, but she is also the host of a podcast ‘Making Money Online’. 

Lisa Johnson also teaches other people the tricks of earning money. "It’s quite unsexy. Doing the unsexy stuff day to day to day to get where you want to be. There is no such thing as an overnight success," she says. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Nicki Minaj almost gets hit by object on stage during Detroit show, throws it back into crowd; video goes viral

Made in Rs 6 lakh with no stars, this film paid lead actors just Rs 20,000; became bigger hit than RRR, Animal, Jawan

Zomato food orders to now cost more, platform hikes fee by 25% to…

IPL 2024: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sandeep Sharma guide Rajasthan Royals to 9-wicket win over Mumbai Indians

Meet genius who completed classes 8-12 in nine months, became one of India’s youngest engineer at 15, joined IIT to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement