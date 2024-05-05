Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Russia adds Ukrainian President to 'wanted' criminal list, Zelenskyy denies

Mumbai: IMD issues ‘high sea waves’ alert for today; check safety advisory

Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam at 23 in her first attempt, became IFS officer, her rank was...

CUET UG 2024 city intimation slip to be released today; Check steps to download

India's highest-paid TV actress began working at 8, her Bollywood films flopped, was seen in Bigg Boss 1, now charges...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Russia adds Ukrainian President to 'wanted' criminal list, Zelenskyy denies

India's highest-paid TV actress began working at 8, her Bollywood films flopped, was seen in Bigg Boss 1, now charges...

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

9 times Sanjay Mishra inspired us with motivational messages

8 protein-rich egg dishes to start your day 

Why is there no lighting in Taj Mahal?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Anushka Sharma cheers for Virat Kohli's RCB in her first public appearance after son Akaay's birth, photos go viral

Viewers spot major inaccuracies in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: 'Netflix thought it was India's answer to...'

The Boys season 4 trailer: Butcher finds deadly virus to kill Homelander's superheroes, show to premiere on...

HomeWorld

World

Russia adds Ukrainian President to 'wanted' criminal list, Zelenskyy denies

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues with Kremlin troops being relentless in their pursuit of attacking Ukraine

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : May 05, 2024, 06:54 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues with Kremlin troops being relentless in their pursuit of attacking Ukraine, the interior ministry of Russia on Saturday announced that they have a new addition to Moscow's list of 'wanted criminals' - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy has been added to the "wanted" list "under an article of the criminal code", a claim that the embattled president has denied, per The New York Times report.

Ukrainian officials, meanwhile, dubbed Russia's move as an act of "desperation" and called it propaganda invented only to "garner attention".

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Ukraine's Ground Forces Commander, Oleksandr Pavliuk have also been added to Moscow's "wanted" list, said The Kyiv Independent report.

Additionally, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and Ukraine's military intelligence head Kyrylo Budanov are also on the list, it added.

On the other hand, a statement from Ukraine's foreign ministry said that the arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin by the International Criminal Court (ICC) is real, not worthless as Russian announcements, adding that the warrant is enforceable in 123 countries.

"We would like to remind everyone that, unlike the worthless Russian announcements, the International Criminal Court's (ICC) warrant for the arrest of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on war crimes charges is real and enforceable in 123 countries," Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said.

Meanwhile, in his video address, Zelenskyy reported at least five assassination attempts since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actor banned by entire Bollywood, was sent to jail for years, fought cancer, earned Rs 3000 crore on comeback

Varuthini Ekadashi 2024: Know date, timings, rituals and significance

Karan Johar wants to ‘disinherit’ son Yash after his ‘you don’t deserve anything’ remark: ‘Roohi will…’

India's Panchayati Raj system highlights strides made in women's leadership: Ruchira Kamboj

Meet brothers, shopkeepers who made Rs 67000 crore fortune from Vijay Mallya's company, their net worth is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement