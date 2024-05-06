Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Gautam Adani’s project likely to get Rs 170000000000 push from SBI, making India’s largest…

Tamil Nadu TNDGE +2 Result 2024 declared: 94.56% pass TN HSC 12th, direct link here

9 government jobs that pay more than IAS, IPS officer's salary

Congress alleges 'deadly attack' on party office in Amethi, blames BJP

Karan Johar slams comic for mocking him, bashes reality show for 'disrespecting' him: 'When your own industry...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gautam Adani’s project likely to get Rs 170000000000 push from SBI, making India’s largest…

Tamil Nadu TNDGE +2 Result 2024 declared: 94.56% pass TN HSC 12th, direct link here

9 government jobs that pay more than IAS, IPS officer's salary

8 heaviest snakes in world

8 superfoods to have on empty stomach to lower cholesterol

7 morning routines to reduce high cholesterol

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Kapoor family's forgotten hero, highest paid actor, gave more hits than Raj Kapoor, Ranbir, never called star because...

This singer ran away from home at 14, lived with monks, attempted suicide, slept on roads, now earns Rs 10 lakh per song

India's most expensive TV show today, just sets cost Rs 100 crore, has Adipurush connect, IPL killed it in just 4 months

HomeEducation

Education

9 government jobs that pay more than IAS, IPS officer's salary

Among the highest-paying government jobs in India, the top 10 are renowned for their lucrative benefits and special allowances, in addition to competitive base salaries.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : May 06, 2024, 09:50 AM IST

article-main
Photo: narendramodi.in
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Government jobs in India are most sought-after by the youth looking for a stable salary, job security and clear paths for career growth and to steer clear from the uncertainties of the private sector. Hence, leveraging government jobs to entice candidates to prepare for competitive exams is entirely justifiable.

Among the highest-paying government jobs in India, the top 10 are renowned for their lucrative benefits and special allowances, in addition to competitive base salaries.

    Indian Administrative Services (IAS): Considered the most prestigious government position, IAS officers undergo rigorous selection via the UPSC exam. With a starting salary of Rs 56,100, which can escalate to Rs 1,31,249 after eight years, IAS officers enjoy various perks, including government housing and transportation.

    Grade B officers in RBI: The Reserve Bank of India recruits Grade B officers, offering a starting basic pay of Rs 55,200 per month, with monthly salary of approximately Rs 1,08,404.

    NDA Jobs in the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force: Aspiring candidates joining the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy are provided with attractive pay scales and allowances, starting at a stipend of Rs 56,100 per month.

    ISRO, DRDO Scientists/Engineers Posts: Engineering positions in ISRO and DRDO offer competitive salaries, such as L-10 pay scale (Rs. 56,100 - 1,77,500) for Social Research Officer - C roles.

    Indian Forest Service: Known for its adventurous roles, the Indian Forest Service offers salaries starting at Rs. 56,100, escalating up to Rs. 2,25,000, accompanied by various benefits and allowances.

    SSC CGL Jobs: The SSC CGL examination recruits for various government posts, with gross salaries ranging from Rs 25,500 to Rs 1,51,100, inclusive of allowances like HRA, DA, and TA.

    Assistant Professor Jobs: Assistant Professor positions are esteemed and well-paid, with a Pay Matrix Level-10 salary starting at Rs. 57,700-1,82,400, along with other usual allowances.

    PSUs Salary Structure 2023: PSUs offer highly paid government jobs, with engineers receiving salaries in the E2 Grade ranging from Rs. 50,000-1,60,000, along with additional benefits.

    Indian Foreign Service: IFS officers, recruited through the UPSC exam, enjoy a handsome salary, including a Special Foreign Allowance, with Payscale starting at 8000-275-13500 for Under Secretary level positions.

    Doctors in government organisations: Doctors in government hospitals receive competitive salaries, with junior residents earning between Rs. 52,000 to Rs. 53,000, depending on their experience and expertise.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This mysterious mobile phone number was suspended after three users...

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 schedule announced; India to face Pakistan on....

Junagadh Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, key candidates, past election results

Sunny Deol credits this person for his, Bobby Deol, Dharmendra's career growth: 'We were not doing...'

PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement