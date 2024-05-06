9 government jobs that pay more than IAS, IPS officer's salary

Among the highest-paying government jobs in India, the top 10 are renowned for their lucrative benefits and special allowances, in addition to competitive base salaries.

Government jobs in India are most sought-after by the youth looking for a stable salary, job security and clear paths for career growth and to steer clear from the uncertainties of the private sector. Hence, leveraging government jobs to entice candidates to prepare for competitive exams is entirely justifiable.

Indian Administrative Services (IAS): Considered the most prestigious government position, IAS officers undergo rigorous selection via the UPSC exam. With a starting salary of Rs 56,100, which can escalate to Rs 1,31,249 after eight years, IAS officers enjoy various perks, including government housing and transportation.

Grade B officers in RBI: The Reserve Bank of India recruits Grade B officers, offering a starting basic pay of Rs 55,200 per month, with monthly salary of approximately Rs 1,08,404.

NDA Jobs in the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force: Aspiring candidates joining the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy are provided with attractive pay scales and allowances, starting at a stipend of Rs 56,100 per month.

ISRO, DRDO Scientists/Engineers Posts: Engineering positions in ISRO and DRDO offer competitive salaries, such as L-10 pay scale (Rs. 56,100 - 1,77,500) for Social Research Officer - C roles.

Indian Forest Service: Known for its adventurous roles, the Indian Forest Service offers salaries starting at Rs. 56,100, escalating up to Rs. 2,25,000, accompanied by various benefits and allowances.

SSC CGL Jobs: The SSC CGL examination recruits for various government posts, with gross salaries ranging from Rs 25,500 to Rs 1,51,100, inclusive of allowances like HRA, DA, and TA.

Assistant Professor Jobs: Assistant Professor positions are esteemed and well-paid, with a Pay Matrix Level-10 salary starting at Rs. 57,700-1,82,400, along with other usual allowances.

PSUs Salary Structure 2023: PSUs offer highly paid government jobs, with engineers receiving salaries in the E2 Grade ranging from Rs. 50,000-1,60,000, along with additional benefits.

Indian Foreign Service: IFS officers, recruited through the UPSC exam, enjoy a handsome salary, including a Special Foreign Allowance, with Payscale starting at 8000-275-13500 for Under Secretary level positions.

Doctors in government organisations: Doctors in government hospitals receive competitive salaries, with junior residents earning between Rs. 52,000 to Rs. 53,000, depending on their experience and expertise.