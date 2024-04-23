From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan's de-aged look as Ashwatthama in Kalki 2898 AD left fans stunned. The actor's look in the movie has fans gushing over it. However, before the superstar, many other actors like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and others also took the support of digital de-aging techniques for their films. Here's a look at some of the actors in Bollywood and Hollywood, who impressed fans with their de-aged looks.