From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Here's a look at actors who took de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan did in Kalki 2898 AD.
Recently, Amitabh Bachchan's de-aged look as Ashwatthama in Kalki 2898 AD left fans stunned. The actor's look in the movie has fans gushing over it. However, before the superstar, many other actors like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and others also took the support of digital de-aging techniques for their films. Here's a look at some of the actors in Bollywood and Hollywood, who impressed fans with their de-aged looks.
1. Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki
Shah Rukh Khan reportedly took the support of digital de-aging techniques to ace his character’s younger version in Dunki. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki also starred Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and others in key roles and emerged to be a box-office success.
2. Brad Pitt in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Brad Pitt played the titular character in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, wherein his character ages in reverse. For the film, the makers used digital de-aging techniques and later won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects.
3. Aamir Khan in Dangal and PK
Aamir Khan reportedly took the support of digital de-aging techniques for his films Dangal and PK. Both of the films turned out to be huge blockbusters and the former collected Rs 2000 crore worldwide becoming the highest-grossing Indian film.
4. Robert Downey Jr in Captain America: Civil War
Remember the scene in Captain America: Civil War, where Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) recalls the last time he saw his parents? Well, the actor used digital de-aging techniques for the scene
5. Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Harrison Ford used to support de-aging techniques in his 2023 hit Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The de-aging tech was deployed using software that sifted through archived images of a younger Ford which was later on matched to the new footage.
6. Salman Khan in Bharat
In Bharat, The journey of Salman Khan’s character is shown from age 8 to 70. Thus to meet the character’s demands, the actor took the support of digital de-aging. The film was a blockbuster and also starred Katrina Kaif, Nora Fatehi and Tabu in key roles.