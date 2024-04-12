After ED Now CBI Seeks BRS Leader K Kavithas Remand Moves To Delhi Court | Excise Policy Case

Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha, lodged in Tihar Jail following her arrest March 15 by the Enforcement Directorate probing allegations of money laundering in the Delhi excise policy case, was arrested by the CBI Thursday which is also investigating the case. The CBI is likely to produce Kavitha before a Delhi court Friday to seek her remand. If that’s granted, she will be moved to the lock-up at the CBI headquarters where officers will question her.