ISRO's POEM-3 Mission Marks Another ‘Milestone’; Zero Debris Re-Entry Achieved

ISRO successfully re-enters POEM-3 into Earth's atmosphere without debris in orbit, marking a milestone, after PSLV-C58/XPoSat mission. The operation on January 1, 2024, converted final stage to POEM-3 for experiments. ISRO aims to address space debris challenge for sustainable space missions.