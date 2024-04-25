Raj Arjun shares family's reaction to his 'brutal, extrordinary' role in Razakar: 'Son kept hitting me...' | Exclusive

In an exclusive chat with DNA, Raj Arjun talks about playing brutal Kasim Razvi in Razakar and reveals its impact on him.

Raj Arjun was recently seen in the political drama Article 370 and is now back to entertain the audience with his recent release Razakar: The Silent Genocide of Hyderabad. The film is an epic historical drama which has garnered immense success in south cinema and has now been released in Hindi in theatres.

Raj Arjun is playing the role of brutal Kasim Razvi, who unleashes hell upon the people in Hyderabad, forcing them to change their religion. In an exclusive conversation with DNA, the actor talked about playing the intense, cruel role and his family's reaction to it.

Talking about his reaction when he first read the script, the actor said, "I didn't read the script, I narrated the story in bits and parts. I was told about the role, its brutality, cruelty, and its history and was asked to read about it. When I read about it, I thought it was an extraordinary and challenging role that will take me a step higher in my life and I will get the chance to prove my craft and graph. It's a good story, meaningful cinema and I like doing such roles and thus I came onboard."

He further added that the role did have a lasting impact on him and revealed how he managed not to take the aggression home. Raj Arjun said, "While shooting the anger does come home with me. It's not a machine that you can switch it on and off. I am an actor who takes a different pleasure in not breaking the character at all. I want to stay in that aura because the screen space I get, might be of one month or 40 days but this 40-day process doesn't happen in one go. So I want to live that character fully. I have been hungry as an actor, so I want to live that character to the fullest. Mostly such shootings happen outside my hometown so I live away from my family but there is also a subconscious thought to not hurt their feelings in any way."

Raj Arjun further revealed that though his daughter, Sara Arjun is proud of him, his son kept hitting him for being brutal on screen and said, "My wife and my daughter liked my work a lot and my daughter (Sara Arjun) is also an actress, so she sees it from that perspective and she was very proud. She said, Dad this is one of your lifetime roles and you have broken all your myths of yourself and you are breaking your own records so I am proud. My wife also had the same feeling. My son didn't understand Telugu and was just hitting me in every scene saying 'why are you so brutal'."

Razakar is written and directed by Yata Satyan Narayana based on the events leading to Operation Polo in the erstwhile Princely state of Hyderabad. Produced by Gudur Narayana Reddy, under Samarveer Creation LLP, the movie also stars Bobby Simha, Tej Sapru, Makarand Deshpande, and Vedhika in key roles and is now screening in theatres.

