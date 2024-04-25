Twitter
Kannur Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

The counting and announcement of results for the Kannur Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on June 4.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Apr 25, 2024, 04:22 PM IST

Tripura East is all set to vote. Kannur Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala state in southern India.  The Kannur seat comprises 7 Assembly segments including Taliparamba, Irikkur, Azhikode, Kannur, Dharmadam, Mattannur, Peravoor. 

Here are the important details of Kannur Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024:

Kannur Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dates

Polls for the Kannur constituency will be held on April 26 ( Phase 2 ).

Kannur Lok Sabha Election 2024: Counting Date, Results

The counting and announcement of results for the Kannur Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on June 4.

Kannur Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Candidates

The notification of the election schedule kick-starts the process of filing nomination process for candidates from major political parties as well as independents. Some parties had already revealed their candidate lists before the polls were announced, while others revealed their candidates as the election progressed across phases.
 
In the 2024 candidates list for Kannur include C. Raghunath representing the Bharatiya Janata Party and K Sudhakaran from INC.

Kannur Lok Sabha Election 2024: Past results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, K. Sudhakaran from the INC emerged victorious in the Kannur constituency, securing 529,741 votes. His closest rival, P. K. Sreemathi Teacher of the CPIM, garnered 435,182 votes. Sudhakaran clinched the win with an impressive margin of 94,559 votes.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

