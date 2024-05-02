Twitter
Paws-itively adorable: Puppy and dog's playtime melts hearts on internet, video goes viral

Twitter is buzzing with joy over a heartwarming video featuring an energetic puppy and its playful canine companion

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 02, 2024, 12:04 PM IST

In a world where the internet often serves up its fair share of doom and gloom, every now and then, a ray of pure joy breaks through the clouds. And for those who find solace and happiness in the antics of our four-legged friends, today is your lucky day.

A viral video circulating on Twitter is capturing hearts and spreading smiles faster than wildfire. Shared by the popular account Buitengebieden, the clip features an adorable puppy and its canine companion engaging in a delightful play session that's sure to warm even the coldest of hearts.

The footage captures the energetic puppy frolicking and bounding around its older counterpart with unbridled enthusiasm. Whether it's chasing its tail or attempting to mimic its elder's movements, the puppy's infectious energy is impossible to resist.

Since making its debut on the social media platform just a few short hours ago, the video has garnered an impressive 2.4 million views and counting, along with over 51,000 likes. But perhaps what's even more heartening than the sheer number of views is the flood of positive comments pouring in from viewers around the world.

"It's official: the dog is better at playing than the kid!" quipped one Twitter user, highlighting the adorable dynamic between the two furry friends. Another commenter chimed in, "What a precious moment! They're truly living their best lives together."

The overwhelming consensus among viewers seems to be one of pure admiration for the bond between dogs and humans. "Dogs never cease to amaze me with their capacity for joy and love," remarked one viewer, encapsulating the sentiment shared by many.

