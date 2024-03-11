IPL 2024: KKR Signs Phil Salt For IPL 2024, Replacing Jason Roy | Phil Salt IPL 2024

In preparation for the upcoming season, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have officially designated Phil Salt as the replacement for Jason Roy. This decision was communicated through an official release, signaling a strategic move by the team management. With this announcement, KKR reinforces its lineup with the inclusion of Salt, adding depth and versatility to their squad. The team and fans alike eagerly anticipate witnessing Salt's contributions on the field as they embark on the forthcoming season of cricketing action