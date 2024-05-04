Twitter
Centre imposes 40% export duty on onion effective from today

India

Centre imposes 40% export duty on onion effective from today

In a notification, the finance ministry said the changes would be effective from May 4.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : May 04, 2024, 06:27 AM IST

The government on Friday imposed a 40 per cent duty on export of onions. It also exempted duty on the import of desi chana till March 31, 2025. It also exempted duty on the import of desi chana till March 31, 2025.

Besides, it has extended the duty exemption on imports of yellow peas covered by the bill of entry issued on or before October 31, 2024. In a notification, the finance ministry said the changes would be effective from May 4.

Currently, the export of onion is banned. However, the government allows shipments to India’s friendly nations. It has permitted a specified quantity of onion exports to UAE and Bangladesh.

In August last year, India had imposed a 40 per cent export duty on onions up to December 31, 2023. In August last year, India had imposed a 40 per cent export duty on onions up to December 31, 2023.

