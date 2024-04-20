Search icon
Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Here's what the grown-up Abhishek Sharma does for a living, and continues to receive love from fans.

  Simran Singh
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Apr 20, 2024, 08:10 PM IST

We do remember the adorable bond Rohit (Hrithik Roshan) shares with Amit (Abhishek Sharma) in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. The little chap Abhishek Sharma was among the popular child artistes in 2000 and he did some interesting projects. But where is he now? What does he do for a living? And to whom did he get married? 

1. Abhishek Sharma and Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Abhishek Sharma and Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai
1/5

Here's little Abhishek who impressed the masses with his performance of Amit in Hrithik Roshan's blockbuster debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. 

2. Abhishek Sharma with Sunny Deol

Abhishek Sharma with Sunny Deol
2/5

With Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000), Abhishek also gained recognition. In the same year, he played a crucial role in Sunny Deol's actioner Champion.

3. Meet the grown-up Abhishek Sharma

Meet the grown-up Abhishek Sharma
3/5

The dashing boy looking into the mirror is none other than Abhishek Sharma. The former child artiste has now become a TV star, and he's quite active on social media as well. 

4. Recent work of Abhishek Sharma

Recent work of Abhishek Sharma
4/5

As an adult, Abhishek made his debut with the TV show Miley Jab Hum Tum (2008). He went on to work in other shows, including Hero – Gayab Mode On, Dil Diyaan Gallaan. Pandya Store.

5. Meet Abhishek Sharma's better-half

Meet Abhishek Sharma's better-half
5/5

This might surprise you but Abhishek Sharma is a married man. The actor tied the knot with Kanan Sharrma in 2022, and annouced their marriage on social media with a long note. 

