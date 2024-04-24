Professional Indian gamers earn unbelievable amounts of money amid gaming boom; Know about their annual earnings

The gaming industry in India has experienced a massive boom in recent years, with a rise

in both consumption and production. However, while famous gamers and streamers lock lucrative deals and endorsements, the reality for many aspiring gamers is not that glamorous.

In Nikhil Kamath's podcast, 'WTF is Gaming in India' episode, Animesh Agarwal founder of

8bit Thug elaborated on the gaming scenario in India, in which renowned gamers and streamers like Mortal, Scout, and Mythpat, comfortably earn millions through brand endorsements and content creation on platforms like YouTube and Instagram. These successful gamers are the face of success in the industry, getting substantial salaries and massive recognition.

Animesh Agarwal stated, "People who have played at the highest level of Esports that is playing official tournaments for a registered Esports team, I think they could be doing close to Rs 30 to Rs 35 lakhs a year, by just playing games professionally."

Agarwal added that for numerous gamers, attaining massive success is a distant

dream and many grapple to sustain with limited opportunities and enormous competition.

He asserted one major obstacle is confusion about careers within the gaming industry. While gaming has been seen as a flourishing sector, there is a lack of specific roles and opportunities besides top-tier gaming and content creation.

Also, to become an established gamer or content creator, one needs more than just ability and dedication—it needs luck and timing due to the unpredictable nature of the sector.

Animesh Agarwal added that the gaming industry in India is still in its initial stages, with

Massive untapped talent waiting to be discovered. However, there are positive signs

of progress, with things such as gaming funds and incubators promoting budding developers and studios. With the right policies and investment, India can become a powerhouse in the global gaming industry.