Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Canadian police arrest 3 suspects in killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Nijjar: Reports

Viral video: Man transports huge wardrobe on bike, internet is stunned

India's Panchayati Raj system highlights strides made in women's leadership: Ruchira Kamboj

Mother polar bear cuddles with her cub, viral video will melt your heart

Meet woman, IIT graduate who was rejected 73 times, now owns 2 companies worth Rs 52000 crore, her massive net worth is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Canadian police arrest 3 suspects in killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Nijjar: Reports

Viral video: Man transports huge wardrobe on bike, internet is stunned

India's Panchayati Raj system highlights strides made in women's leadership: Ruchira Kamboj

Side effects of drinking milk tea daily

Benefits of eating roasted chana

Benefits of rubbing ice cubes on face

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

Will People Of Raebareli Accept Rahul Gandhi ? | Lok Sabha Election 2024 | Congress | BJP | Amethi

MI vs KKR Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders Defeat Mumbai Indians In Their Home After 12 Years

Dubai Rain: Heavy Rain Again In Dubai, Flood-Like Conditions, Offices & Schools Closed |Dubai Floods

Meet engineer-turned-actor, who quit high-paying job for acting, struggled to get Rs 200; became superstar, now earns…

This film bombed at box office, earned less than Rs 2 crore, Shraddha Kapoor was first choice, director quit filmmaking

India's biggest flop lost Rs 250 crore, derailed 2 stars; worse than Adipurush, Shamshera, Ganapath, Laal Singh Chaddha

HomeWorld

World

India's Panchayati Raj system highlights strides made in women's leadership: Ruchira Kamboj

Speaking at India's #CPD57 side event, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj emphasised the transformative impact of women's empowerment at the grassroots level.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : May 04, 2024, 06:58 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj, shed light on the remarkable progress made in women's leadership within India's Panchayati Raj system, saying, "India prides itself on a unique system of rural governance known as the Panchayati Raj--an emblem of decentralised power at the grassroots level."

Speaking at India's #CPD57 side event, "Localising the SDGs: Women in Local Governance in India Leads the Way," Kamboj emphasised the transformative impact of women's empowerment at the grassroots level.

"The Panchayati Raj is a sterling example of direct democracy that facilitates active participation from all residents of a Panchayat through the Gram Sabha," Kamboj highlighted, underscoring the system's decentralised power structure. 

This unique aspect sets it apart from conventional municipal governance models found elsewhere in the world, making it a model for fostering inclusive decision-making processes.

Highlighting India's commitment to gender equality, Kamboj noted, "A significant milestone was achieved with the constitutional amendment in 1992, which mandated that at least one-third of all elected roles in local governance be reserved for women." 

This constitutional provision was a landmark step towards ensuring equitable representation of women in decision-making bodies at the grassroots level.

Kamboj also celebrated the elevation of women's representation to 50 percent in 21 states within India, stating, "Today, of the over 3.1 million elected representatives, more than 1.4 million are women." 

This surge in women's participation reflects a broader societal shift towards recognising and valuing women's contributions to governance and community development.

The local planning process within the Panchayati Raj system, as Kamboj explained, is meticulously aligned with the localisation of sustainable development goals, with a primary focus on empowering women. "The impact of such initiatives has been transformative," she remarked. By integrating gender considerations into development planning, the Panchayati Raj system ensures that women's needs and priorities are effectively addressed, leading to more inclusive and sustainable outcomes, she added.

Commending the efforts of women leaders in breaking traditional barriers, Kamboj emphasised their role in revolutionising communities by enhancing education, healthcare, sanitation, and livelihoods. 

Women leaders in Panchayati Raj institutions have been instrumental in driving positive change at the grassroots level, leveraging their unique perspectives and experiences to address pressing social and economic challenges.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by women in leadership, Kamboj stressed the need for supportive legal frameworks, robust capacity building initiatives, and collaborative partnerships to advance gender equality. "India's experience provides invaluable insights and lessons on advancing and sustaining women's leadership," she remarked, emphasising the importance of creating an enabling environment for women to thrive in governance roles.

"As we move forward, let us renew our dedication to fostering women's leadership in local governance, recognising its transformative power in achieving gender equality and sustainable development goals," Kamboj concluded, invoking the words of Mahatma Gandhi to underline the immeasurable strength of women.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Video: Cobra mother's protective instincts go viral as she guards nest of eggs, watch

Meet singer who married his guru's wife; affair shocked Bollywood; singer was boycotted, once ruled music scene, now...

In Fond Memory of Shri Harith Budhraja

What Is Vitrectomy? Know all about the eye surgery AAP MP Raghav Chadha has undergone in London

Naveen Koka's Approach to Cloud Architecture: Dissecting Kubernetes and Athena

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement