Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Aamir Khan and Kajol stole several hearts with their sizzling chemistry in Yash Raj Films' 2006 film Fanaa. The movie turned out to be a huge success and became one of the highest-grossing films of that year. The film also marked a successful comeback of Kajol to big screens. However, apart from them, another actor who stole the show with his cuteness was Ali Haji, Aamir-Kajol's son in the movie. He is now all grown up and works as not only an actor but also a writer, and director.