Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Here's how Aamir Khan and Kajol's son in Fanaa looks now, know what he does for a living.

  Riya Sharma
  Apr 19, 2024, 01:50 PM IST

Aamir Khan and Kajol stole several hearts with their sizzling chemistry in Yash Raj Films' 2006 film Fanaa. The movie turned out to be a huge success and became one of the highest-grossing films of that year. The film also marked a successful comeback of Kajol to big screens. However, apart from them, another actor who stole the show with his cuteness was Ali Haji, Aamir-Kajol's son in the movie. He is now all grown up and works as not only an actor but also a writer, and director. 

Before entering films, Ali Haji was a part of over 100 TV commercials and then finally made his Bollywood debut in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Family at the age of 6. He played the role of his grandson in the movie.

After Family, Ali Haji starred in several hit films like Fanaa, wherein he played Aamir Khan and Kajol's son. He also played the role of Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji's son in Ta Ra Rum Pum and featured in other films like Salman Khan's Partner, Shahid Kapoor's Paathshala and Drona as child artiste. 

The actor is now all grown up and is quite active on social media. He enjoys a fan following of 19.2k followers and often shares his images, work updates with his fans on Instagram. Recently, he was also a part of Hrithik Roshan's hit film Super 30.

The actor launched his own theatre production studio, Clean State Studios in 2016 at the age of 17 and has written and directed several theatre plays. Not only this, he has also directed a music video for Mika Singh and several other short films.

Ali Haji recently wrote and directed his first-ever feature film Justice For Good Content and was also a writer on a web series called United Kacche starring Sunil Grover airing on ZEE5, a comedy that is among the most watched shows on Zee 5.

