Two hospitalised, several crew members injured after truck crash on set of Eddie Murhpy's The Pickup

Several crew members were injured after truck malfunctioned and crashed into a car on the set of Eddie Murphy's The Pickup.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 24, 2024, 11:57 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Several crew members suffered injuries during the rehearsal of an action sequence on the set of the Amazon Studios feature film 'The Pickup' in Georgia.The incident, which occurred on Saturday, prompted a response from both the studio and the entertainment industry's labour union.

Confirming the unfortunate turn of events to Variety, a studio spokesperson stated, "Unfortunately, the sequence did not go as planned and several members of the crew were injured as a result."
Reportedly, the mishap involved a truck malfunction that caused it to crash unexpectedly into a car, resulting in injuries ranging from bruises to broken bones. Two individuals were hospitalized as a consequence of the accident.

Notably, the film stars Eddie Murphy, Keke Palmer, and Pete Davidson, though none of them were present on set at the time of the incident, as reported by the AP. Amazon Studios expressed its priority for the well-being of the cast and crew, emphasizing that safety precautions had been reviewed and monitored before and during filming.

"We are still in the process of gathering facts on what happened and why, but first and foremost our thoughts are with those who are recovering," the studio spokesperson told in a statement obtained by Variety.

Meanwhile, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), representing crew members, initiated an inquiry into the situation."IATSE is aware of an accident that took place on the Georgia set of The Pickup and have started an inquiry," the union stated in response to the incident, reported Variety. The Pickup, which was filming at Shadowbox Studios, reportedly had its second-unit production suspended following the accident.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

