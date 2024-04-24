Meet family that has no superstars, is still richest in Bollywood with net worth of Rs..

Bhushan Kumar, son of T-Series company founder Gulshan Kumar, is now the head of the family and the business. Bhushan Kumar's uncle and actor Krishan Kumar helps him in managing the business.

The Kapoor, Johar, and Chopra families have been ruling Bollywood for many years now. These families not only gave many super hit films to Hindi cinema but also introduced megastars who charge crores of rupees for a film. But, today we will tell you about the richest family in Bollywood which does not have a single superstar but whose net worth is much more than that of Bollywood's three Khans - Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan.

In comparison to the wealth of this Bollywood family, even the net worth of some superstars seems dwarf. We are talking about the Kumar family, which owns the T-Series group of companies, and is reportedly Bollywood's richest family. In the Hurun India Rich List of 2022, the net worth of Bhushan Kumar and his family is said to be around Rs 10,000 crores.

Bhushan Kumar, son of T-Series company founder Gulshan Kumar, is now the head of the family and the business. Bhushan Kumar's uncle and actor Krishan Kumar helps him in managing the business. Bhushan Kumar's sister Khushali is an actress, while his other sister Tulsi is a famous singer. Apart from the two sisters, his wife Divya Khosla Kumar also has a stake in the business.

In comparison to the Kumar family, the assets of the Chopra family, owner of Yash Raj Films, are said to be Rs 7000 crore, headed by Aditya Chopra.

On the other hand, Karan Johar, the head of Dharma Productions, has an estimated net worth of Rs 2000 crore. The Kapoor family, which is called the first family of Bollywood, has given many superstars to Bollywood, but their total net worth is around Rs 3000 crore.

An interesting fact about the wealth of Bhushan Kumar and his family is that it is more than that of Bollywood's biggest superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. According to media reports, Shah Rukh Khan is the richest Indian actor, whose net worth is over Rs 6000 crore. Salman Khan's estimated net worth is Rs 2900 crore, while Aamir Khan's net worth is Rs 1800 crore.

READ | Meet actress who worked with superstars, gave superhit TV show, rejected hit films for B grade movies, she is now..