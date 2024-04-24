IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel shine as Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Titans by 4 runs

With this win, DC moved up to sixth place on the IPL points table, while Gujarat Titans slipped to seventh.

Rishabh Pant delivered a stellar performance with an unbeaten 88 runs as Delhi Capitals emerged victorious over Gujarat Titans by a narrow margin of four runs in the Indian Premier League 2024 match held at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

Opting to bat first, Pant (88 not out off 43 balls) and Axar Patel (66 off 43 balls) showcased contrasting yet effective batting styles to propel Delhi Capitals to a formidable total of 224 for 4. Despite the valiant efforts of Sai Sudarshan (65 off 29) and David Miller (55 off 23) who both scored half-centuries, Gujarat Titans fell short of the target, finishing at 220 for 8 in their allotted 20 overs.

Earlier in the match, Axar and Pant combined forces to form a crucial 113-run partnership that stabilized the innings following a strong performance by medium pacer Sandeep Warrier (3/15) who dismantled the top order. Captain Pant exhibited his prowess by smashing eight maximums and five boundaries, leading his team to victory. Additionally, Tristan Stubbs contributed a quickfire 26 runs off just 7 balls, further bolstering Delhi Capitals' total.