SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Cricket
SRH vs RCB Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 41 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
In the 41st match of IPL 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 25th at 7:30 PM IST. Sunrisers Hyderabad is currently in third place, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru is at the bottom of the points table.
Match Details
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru , Match 41
Date & Time: Apr 25, 07:30 PM
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
SRH vs RCB Dream11 prediction
Keepers – Heinrich Klaasen, Dinesh Karthik
Batters – Virat Kohli (c), Travis Head (vc), Faf du Plessis, Abhishek Sharma
All-rounders – Aiden Markram, Will Jacks, K Nitesh Reddy
Bowlers – Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar
SRH vs RCB My Dream11 team
Heinrich Klaasen(c), Dinesh Karthik, Virat Kohli (vc), Travis Head, Faf du Plessis, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Will Jacks, K Nitesh Reddy, Pat Cummins,Reece Topley