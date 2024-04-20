Twitter
Mumbai police receives threat call of 'major incident' to be carried out by Lawrence Bishnoi's man

Earlier, a 20-year-old youth was arrested for booking a cab from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on Friday.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Apr 20, 2024, 04:21 PM IST

(Image source: ANI)
Mumbai Police on Saturday said that it received a threat call from an unknown person who informed that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's man was going to come to Mumbai and carry out a major incident."After the call, the Mumbai Police control contacted the local police station," police said. Further details are awaited. Earlier, a 20-year-old youth was arrested for booking a cab from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on Friday.

According to Mumbai police, the accused has been identified as Rohit Tyagi, a 20-year-old man from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Sharing details, police said that the accused had booked a cab in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi from Galaxy Apartment, the house of actor Salman Khan, to the Bandra Police Station."When the cab driver reached Galaxy Apartment at Salman Khan's house and asked the watchman there about the booking, the watchman who was stunned at first, immediately informed about the booking to the nearby Bandra Police Station," police said.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Kutch Police arrested the two accused persons and handed them to the Mumbai Crime Branch. Later, a city court sent the two accused to the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch until April 25 in connection with the firing incident.The accused, identified as Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) from Bihar, were presented before the court after a medical examination.

The two men, who came on a motorbike, fired four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments, where the actor resides, around 5 am on Sunday morning and fled.CCTV footage showed that both accused sported caps and carried backpacks.After the arrest of the accused, Kutch DSP AR Zankant said preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were in contact with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.Notably, since November 2022, Salman's security level has been elevated to Y-Plus after threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI/Reuters/PTI) 

