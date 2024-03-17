Search icon
trendingVideos,recommendedVideos,recommendedVideosMobileenglish3081692
HomeVideos
videoDetails

IPL 2024 Update: BCCI Exploring Possibility Of Moving Matches To Dubai Due To General Elections

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail

UAE likely to host second half of Indian Premier League amid parliamentary elections in India. Election Commission of India is set to announce the election schedule on March 16 at 3 p.m. According to reports, top officials of BBCI are mulling over the possibility of having the second half of the IPL in the UAE. Reportedly, a few IPL teams have asked their players to submit their passports ahead of the upcoming matches. However, this won't be the first time that the tournament will be happening outside India in 2014, also first half of IPL occurred in the UAE due to the Lok Sabha Elections.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’
Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore
From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God
Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Boiler blast in Haryana's Rewari, several workers injured
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews