IPL 2024 Update: BCCI Exploring Possibility Of Moving Matches To Dubai Due To General Elections

UAE likely to host second half of Indian Premier League amid parliamentary elections in India. Election Commission of India is set to announce the election schedule on March 16 at 3 p.m. According to reports, top officials of BBCI are mulling over the possibility of having the second half of the IPL in the UAE. Reportedly, a few IPL teams have asked their players to submit their passports ahead of the upcoming matches. However, this won't be the first time that the tournament will be happening outside India in 2014, also first half of IPL occurred in the UAE due to the Lok Sabha Elections.