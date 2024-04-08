Breaking! Several Injured After Stage Collapses During PM Modi’s Roadshow In MP's Jabalpur

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off the Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha campaign on Sunday with a roadshow in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Regretfully, a stage collapse occurred during the roadshow on the Katanga-Gorakhpur road, resulting in multiple injuries that were subsequently treated at a hospital. The roadshow ran 1.2 kilometers in length, starting at the Adi Shankaracharya crossing in Gorakhpur, Jabalpur, and ending at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh crossing.