Search icon
trendingVideos,recommendedVideos,recommendedVideosMobileenglish3084586
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Breaking! Several Injured After Stage Collapses During PM Modi’s Roadshow In MP's Jabalpur

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off the Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha campaign on Sunday with a roadshow in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Regretfully, a stage collapse occurred during the roadshow on the Katanga-Gorakhpur road, resulting in multiple injuries that were subsequently treated at a hospital. The roadshow ran 1.2 kilometers in length, starting at the Adi Shankaracharya crossing in Gorakhpur, Jabalpur, and ending at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh crossing.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now
Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now
Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini
April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood
Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’
Speed Reads
More
First-image
India declared as 'cancer capital of the world,' know why
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews