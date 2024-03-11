Singer Sagar Bhatia On Parineeti Chopras Concert Reveals Why Hes Selective In Work | Sufi

Singer Sagar Bhatia Official On Parineeti Chopra's Concert, Reveals Why He's Selective In Work | Sufi Sagar Bhatia Exclusive Interview: India's Raw star contestant and singer #SagarBhatia talks about this reinventing Sufi rock and his early days. the Delhi based singer was in Mumbai recently for recording of his upcoming Bollywood songs, Sagar who is very popular in the indie circuit is know for his sufi rock song popularly known as Sagarwali Qawalli.