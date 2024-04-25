Twitter
Cricket

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Titans by 4 runs

Rishabh Pant was the standout performer of the match, smashing an unbeaten 88 runs to help Delhi Capitals post a formidable total of 224/4 against Gujarat Titans.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 25, 2024, 04:38 PM IST

Courtesy: X @DelhiCapitals
Sai Sudharsan and David Miller played valiant innings, scoring 65 and 55 runs respectively, but their efforts were ultimately in vain as Delhi Capitals emerged victorious by a narrow margin of 4 runs against Gujarat Titans. Rashid Khan also put up a strong fight for the Titans, scoring 21 runs, but it was not enough to secure the win.

Rishabh Pant was the standout performer of the match, smashing an unbeaten 88 runs to help Delhi Capitals post a formidable total of 224/4 against Gujarat Titans. Pant showcased his exceptional power-hitting skills, dominating the GT bowlers with ease.

Despite losing three wickets early on in the powerplay, Delhi Capitals managed to rebuild their innings thanks to a solid partnership between Axar Patel, who scored 66 runs, and Pant. The duo laid a strong foundation for the team, with Tristan Stubbs contributing an unbeaten 26 runs in the slog overs to propel DC to a commanding total.

IPL 2024 Points Table after DC win

PL 2024 Orange Cap List

1. Virat Kohli - 379 runs

2. Ruturaj Gaikwad - 349 runs

3. Rishabh Pant - 342 runs

4. Sai Sudarshan - 334 runs

5. Travis Head - 324 runs

IPL 2024 Purple Cap List

1. Jasprit Bumrah - 13 wickets

2. Harshal Patel - 13 wickets

3. Yuzvendra Chahal - 13 wickets

4. Kuldeep Yadav - 12 wickets

5. Mustafizur Rahman - 12 wickets

