Meet actor who earns Rs 18 crore per episode, is India's highest paid OTT star, his net worth is..

Ajay Devgn has always been one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood but after his web series, Ajay Devgn also became the highest-paid actor on OTT.

The world of OTT witnessed a major boom in the last 2-3, especially after theatres were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. OTT platforms are now attracting big superstars like Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sonakshi Sinha, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, among others who are all vying for good scripts to make the most of India's popular OTT platforms Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLiv, Jio Cinema etc.

As OTT platforms continue to rise in popularity, many actors are also charging handsome fees to appear on them. Some superstars are earning crores of rupees through their OTT shows.

Today, we will tell you about the highest-paid actor on OTT. He is none other than Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn who made his OTT debut in 2022 with Hotstar's crime thriller show 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness'.

Ajay Devgn has always been one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood but after his web series, Ajay Devgn also became the highest-paid actor on OTT.

Media reports state that Ajay Devgn charged a whopping Rs 125 crores for seven episodes of 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness'. The series is the official remake of the British show 'Luther'. Ajay Devgn reportedly took home Rs 18 crore per episode thus making him the highest-paid OTT actor in India. Ajay Devgn's estimated net worth is Rs 427 crore.

Another popular actor in the OTT space is Manoj Bajapyee who charges handsomely for appearing in web series and films. He is popular for portraying the role of Srikant Tiwari in the crime thriller series 'The Family Man' for which he charged Rs 10 crore as fees.

READ | Meet actress who ran away from home for love, was married twice, became pregnant before marriage, is now..