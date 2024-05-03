Murder in Mahim trailer: Vijay Raaz, Ashutosh Rana hunt serial killer terrorising Mumbai's streets

Adapted from a critically acclaimed book by author Jerry Pinto, the series is set against the backdrop of a gruesome murder at Mahim station, and how Ashutosh Rana and Vijay Raaz get embroiled into the sinister investigation.

Bollywood's two veteran artistes, Ashutosh Rana and Vijay Raaz, will soon be seen headlining the physiological crime thriller Murder in Mahim. On Friday, the trailer of the series was dropped, and it has left netizens impressed.

Murder in Mahim is touted to be a social commentary that explores the chilling murder mystery and the underbelly of Mumbai, highlighting the reconciliation of a lost friendship between Peter (Ashutosh Rana) and Jende (Vijay Raaz). Adapted from a critically acclaimed book by author Jerry Pinto, the series is helmed by Raj Acharya, and created by Tipping Point Films and Jigsaw Pictures. The series also stars talented actors Shivani Raghuvanshi and Shivaji Satam in pivotal roles.



Set against the backdrop of a gruesome murder at Mahim station, the series shows Peter embroiled in this sinister investigation. The stakes are raised when his own son, Sunil, becomes a suspect in the case. Amidst this, Peter and Jende are drawn into a world of secret desires, blackmail, and unspoken love as they track down the killer, confronting their personal biases along the way. With each revelation and twist, the series delivers an intense and immersive experience that delves deep into the complexities of human nature and the grim realities of society.

Commenting on his role in Murder in Mahim, Ashutosh Rana shared, "When it’s about complex roles, I’m the most excited. Peter is one such character. Meri koshish humesha yeh hi rehti hai ki main kuch alag karun, ek alag look mein, and Murder in Mahim gave me that opportunity. Peter’s inner struggle amid the complexities of the murder investigation allowed me to add depth to the character. It is not just a profound murder mystery, it’s layered with so many significant plots that mirror the social stigmas around caste, gender and sexuality, with rare sensitivity. That’s the beauty of this show.”



Vijay Raaz also shared, “The most fascinating aspect of Jende’s character is the various shades of his persona. My effort was to bring a humane touch to this character, which is evident in the investigation scenes, but at the same time, there is aggression on the personal front which comes out in front of his family. So, it was exciting to etch out the emotional arc of my character and bring an entire gamut of emotions on screen. Working on a show like Murder in Mahim is a rare experience. The entire team has put their heart and soul on this show, hope the audience will enjoy watching it.” Murder in Mahim will stream on JioCinema from May 10.