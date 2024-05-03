Twitter
Automobile

BMW M4 Competition M xDrive launched in India, priced at Rs 15300000

BMW M4 Competition M xDrive comes with the large, vertical BMW kidney grille sporting M-typical and horizontally arranged double slats, powerfully modelled wheel arches and prominently flared side sills with a contrasting high-gloss black finish.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : May 03, 2024, 12:54 PM IST

BMW M4 Competition M xDrive
BMW M4 Competition M xDrive has been launched in India as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) model and can be booked at the BMW dealership network and through BMW Online Shop. The new BMW M4 Competition M xDrive is available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 15300000. The new BMW M4 Competition M xDrive is available in metallic paintworks – Skyscraper grey, Portimao Blue, Black Sapphire, Sao Paulo Yellow, Toronto Red, Brooklyn Grey, Isle of Man Green, Aventurine Red and Alpine White in non-metallic. Optional BMW Individual metallic paint finishes available are - Tanzanite Blue and Dravit Grey. 

BMW M4 Competition M xDrive comes with the large, vertical BMW kidney grille sporting M-typical and horizontally arranged double slats, powerfully modelled wheel arches and prominently flared side sills with a contrasting high-gloss black finish as well as attachments for the front and rear aprons. The new CSL Style taillights inspired from M4 CSL, with their intricate woven LED pattern provide an even greater appeal. M Shadow Line lights featuring dark accents inside are also available as an option. A new design of the surrounding surface of the both the BMW logo and the M logo at the rear add further subtle accents

A distinctive feature in the interior is the new three-spoke M leather steering wheel. It now comes with a flattened bottom section as well as a red 12 o’clock marker along with carbon fiber accents. Moreover, for the first time, an M Alcantara steering wheel is available optionally, with the same design and range of functions. The expansive BMW Curved Display with Operating System 8.5 can be controlled with a simple touch or voice activated BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant. 

At the heart of the new BMW M4 Competition M xDrive is the BMW M TwinPower Turbo S58 six-cylinder in-line petrol engine. This high-revving 3.0-litre powerplant offers dynamic power delivery and a rich, signature M sound. It is also combined with intelligent four-wheel drive M xDrive. The engine generates maximum output of 530 hp and peak torque of 650 Nm with 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 3.5 seconds.

The car comes with head and side airbags for driver and front passenger as well as head airbags for rear seats as standard. Additional standard equipment includes Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Automatic Stability Control (ASC), M Dynamic Mode (MDM), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), Dry Braking function and Active M Differential. DSC with M xDrive further enhances the safety aspect.

