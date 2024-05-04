Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

How to balance JEE or NEET preparations with sports and extra-curriculam activities

ED files money laundering case against Elvish Yadav, YouTuber to be questioned soon

Meet actor who earns Rs 18 crore per episode, is India's highest paid OTT star, his net worth is..

Meet actress who ran away from home for love, was married twice, became pregnant before marriage, is now..

Viral video: Biker narrowly escapes death by inches at railway crossing, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

How to balance JEE or NEET preparations with sports and extra-curriculam activities

ED files money laundering case against Elvish Yadav, YouTuber to be questioned soon

Meet actor who earns Rs 18 crore per episode, is India's highest paid OTT star, his net worth is..

Gut health: 10 foods that are easy to digest

8 ways to boost stamina

11 ultra-processed foods that are actually healthy

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

Will People Of Raebareli Accept Rahul Gandhi ? | Lok Sabha Election 2024 | Congress | BJP | Amethi

MI vs KKR Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders Defeat Mumbai Indians In Their Home After 12 Years

Dubai Rain: Heavy Rain Again In Dubai, Flood-Like Conditions, Offices & Schools Closed |Dubai Floods

ED files money laundering case against Elvish Yadav, YouTuber to be questioned soon

Meet actress, who worked with Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, quit Bollywood for TV; one show made her star, she is…

Meet actor who earns Rs 18 crore per episode, is India's highest paid OTT star, his net worth is..

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

ED files money laundering case against Elvish Yadav, YouTuber to be questioned soon

ED files money laundering case against Elvish Yadav for allegedly using snake venom at his parties.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 04, 2024, 01:27 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Elvish Yadav (Image: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A money laundering case has been filed against Bigg Boss OTT winner and popular YouTuber, Elvish Yadav, for allegedly using snake venom at his parties. The Enforcement Directorate has taken action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on the FIR and charge sheet filed by the Noida police against Elvish Yadav and others involved in the snake venom case.

The Enforcement Directorate will probe the alleged financial transactions associated with the supply of snake venom at various locations including big hotels, clubs, resorts, and farmhouses in Delhi-NCR. Elvish will be soon questioned by the ED. In November last year, the PFA organization filed an FIR against six people including Elvish. The FIR was registered against six people including Elvish Yadav in Noida Sector 49 police station for allegedly supplying snake venom suspected to be used as a recreational drug at a rave party in Noida.

The case was transferred from Noida's Sector 49 police station to Sector 20 police station on the orders of Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh. He was arrested on March 17 by the police along with five others and all were charged under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120A (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. Elvish was granted bail by Gautam Buddha Nagar District Court five days after his arrest.

Later, the police arrested two more suspects in the case who were identified as Ishwar and Vinay, both residents of Haryana and said to be known to Elvish. On April 6, the Noida police filed a chargesheet against popular YouTuber and Big Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav and seven others in connection with allegations ranging from snake smuggling to organizing rave parties. The 1200-page chargesheet stated that Elvish was touch with snake charmers and that a poisonous snake and 20 millilitres of venom from the Krait species were also recovered from the location.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published by ANI.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Why several countries are pushing for de-dollarization

Ragini Khanna reacts to viral video claiming she converted to Christianity: 'I have no issues if...'

Viral video: Man's 'peek-a-boo' moment with tiger sends shockwaves online, watch

Gurucharan Singh missing case investigation reaches Mumbai; TMKOC cast, actor's family, friends to be questioned

Australia dethrone India to become No. 1 ranked test team after annual rankings update

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement